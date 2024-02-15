Shah Rukh Khan has a special message for BTS in his latest promo video for Dunki's Netflix release. Shared by Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment's official social media handles, the video showcases Khan in a charming enactment within a visa office setting. With his signature charisma, SRK is seen giving multiple reasons why his application should be approved. SRK also later references the K-pop supergroup BTS and says, "Love you, BTS". We bet the popular boy band's fandom BTS Army would be totally in awe of Shah Rukh Khan. With Shah Rukh Khan's shoutout, the bond between Bollywood and the K-pop world just got a whole lot stronger. Dunki OTT Streaming Update: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Movie To Stream on Netflix From This Date!.

Watch Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki Netflix Announcement Video Here:

Dil ke liye visa nahi lagta. Aa rahe hai aapke ghar, Dunki maarke 🔥 Dunki, now streaming on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/X7hhmwkzHC — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 15, 2024

