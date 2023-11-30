Shah Rukh Khan, made a stylish entrance at Mumbai Airport, turning heads with his casual yet chic black ensemble. The actor, donning a distinctive headband and fashionable sunglasses, exuded his signature charm as he exited his car. Before heading into the airport, King Khan courteously presented his passport to the officer, flashing his trademark smile as he underwent the routine verification process. Dunki: Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal-Starrer To Arrive on December 7 – Reports.

Watch SRK Entering the Airport:

