When it comes to Shah Rukh Khan, fans know no bounds of excitement. As the television premiere of Pathaan approaches, fans gathered outside the superstar's iconic bungalow to express their unwavering love and admiration for the King Khan. It's a rare occasion when a film's TV premiere becomes a grand celebration, but with Shah Rukh Khan in the spotlight, extraordinary moments are the norm. Shah Rukh Khan Car Collection: From BMWs, Audi to the Recently Added Rolls Royce, Here’s King Khan’s Entire Car Collection. Check Out The Video Here: #WATCH | Actor Shah Rukh Khan waves to his fans outside 'Mannat' to celebrate the world TV premiere of his film 'Pathaan'. pic.twitter.com/jXTvsuNeQT — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)