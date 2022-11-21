Shah Rukh Khan would be honoured at the Red Sea International Film Festival. The Bollywood superstar will receive honorary award at the opening ceremony of the film festival in Jeddah. The film festival will take place from December 1 to 10. Chhello Show: India’s Official Oscars Entry Now Heads for Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Fest.

Shah Rukh Khan To Be Honoured At Red Sea International Film Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Sea Int. Film Festival (@redseafilm)

SHAH RUKH KHAN to be honoured at the Red Sea International Film Festival... looking forward to this :) — Kaleem Aftab (@aftabamon) November 20, 2022

