Renowned Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan will debut at the esteemed World Government Summit in Dubai on February 14. The event marks a historic moment as Khan becomes the first actor to take the stage at this global platform aimed at influencing governmental agendas worldwide. Scheduled for 10:35 am, Khan will lead a captivating discussion titled 'The Making of a Star: A Conversation With Shah Rukh Khan', delving into his remarkable journey to stardom. This unprecedented appearance underscores the summit's commitment to diverse perspectives in shaping the future of governance. Toxic: Shah Rukh Khan to Have an Extended Cameo Role in Yash and Geetu Mohandas’ Upcoming High Voltage Action Film – Reports.

Shah Rukh Khan To Speak At World Government Summit In Dubai

