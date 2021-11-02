It's nothing less than a festival for Shah Rukh Khan fans today, as the superstar celebrates his birthday on November 2. Right from expensive gifts, wishes to even fans waiting to catch a glimpse of King Khan, a lot has been happening on the actor's born day. Amid this, now we've got our hands on a few clicks which see a large crowd of people outside Mannat. FYI, Shah Rukh every year on his born day comes outside his abode and waves at the fans standing and praying for the superstar. Reportedly, SRK and family are in Alibaug and not in town. Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: 12 Quotes by the Baadshah of Bollywood That Prove He’s a Born Philosopher!

Fans Outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by लेटेस्टली हिंदी (@latestly.hindi)

