A day after his birthday, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media and thanked his loyal fans for all the love. SRK shared a video on his micro-blogging site which sees him greeting a pool of fans stationed outside Mannat on his 57th birthday. King Khan's latest post is all about gratitude. Have a look. Burj Khalifa Lights Up With a Special Message for Shah Rukh Khan on His 57th Birthday (Watch Video).

SRK Thanks Everyone:

The sea of love as I see it. Thank u all for being there and making this day ever so special. Gratitude…and only Love to you all. pic.twitter.com/IHbt4oOfYc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 3, 2022

