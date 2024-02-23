Suhana Khan, daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan, made her film debut with The Archies. She recently bought farmland in Thal village, Alibaug, near Mumbai, Maharashtra, for Rs 9.5 crore. According to documents on IndexTap.com, she paid a stamp duty of Rs 57 lakh for the transaction. The parcel is 78361 sq ft, in Thal, Raigad, Alibaug. The transaction was registered on February 13, 2024. Did Gauri Khan Stop Anusha Dandekar From Taking Suhana Khan's Interview at NMACC Gala? VJ Pens Long Note Revealing the Truth!

