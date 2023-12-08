The Hollywood Creative Alliance, aka HCA (formerly known as the Hollywood Critics Association), has announced the nominations for the 2024 ASTRA Awards. Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s blockbuster film Jawan is the Indian entry among the nominees in the Best International Feature category. Concrete Utopia, Radical and Perfect Days are among the other international films nominated in this category. HCA Film Awards 2023 Winners: Everything Everywhere All at Once Wins Six Trophies, SS Rajamouli’s RRR Bags Four; Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh Score Best Actor Awards – See Full List.

Check Out Nominees For The Best International Feature Category Below:

The nominees for Best International Feature are: "Anatomy of a Fall” (France) ”Concrete Utopia” (South Korea) ”Fallen Leaves” (Finland) ”Jawan” (India) ”Perfect Days” (Japan) ”Radical” (Mexico) ”Society of the Snow” (Spain) ”The Taste of Things” (France) ”The Teacher’s… pic.twitter.com/WpeYQCpxH9 — Hollywood Creative Alliance (@TheHCAAwards) December 7, 2023

