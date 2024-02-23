Shah Rukh Khan brought his signature charisma and electrifying energy to the stage at the opening ceremony of 2024 Women’s Premier League (WPL) with a spectacular performance that left the audience in awe. King Khan captivated the crowd as he grooved to the hit songs, “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” and “Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya”. The video of SRK’s performance has taken the internet by storm. Check it out below right away! Shah Rukh Khan Strikes Iconic Pose With Delhi Capitals Captain Meg Lanning at WPL 2024 Opener.

Shah Rukh Khan Performs At Women’s Premier League 2024

SOUND ON 😍 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙝 𝙍𝙪𝙠𝙝 𝙆𝙝𝙖𝙣 👑 showcases his aura at the #TATAWPL Opening Ceremony 🤩🤩@iamsrk pic.twitter.com/WLjSmCxVXL — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 23, 2024

