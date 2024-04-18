Amidst the escalating security concerns after the recent firing incident outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's security cover has significantly increased. King Khan has been in Kolkata for the past four days to support his team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. SRK left the city last night amid tight security. In the videos shared by the actor's fan pages, Shah Rukh Khan was escorted by police, airport officials and armed security guards as he left the state last night on April 17. Shah Rukh Khan Gives Inspirational Pep Talk in KKR’s Dressing Room After Heartbreaking Loss Against RR in IPL 2024, Says ‘This Seems to be God’s Plan’.

Check Out the Video Here

Shah Rukh Khan leaving Kolkata after 4 days 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5pDWdwGDtP — Riyaz (@RiyazSrkian) April 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)