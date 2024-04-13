For Eid, Ajay Devgn released his second film of 2024, Maidaan. This biographical sports drama chronicles the life of legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. It faced stiff competition at the box office from the action-comedy Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. But Maidaan found a supporter in Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. An enthusiastic moviegoer, Kapoor was among the first to catch Maidaan in theatres. He took to his Instagram stories, praising both Ajay Devgn's performance and the entire team's hard work behind the film. Have a look! Maidaan Movie Review: Ajay Devgn’s Sports Biopic is a Compelling Watch When Not Burdened by Weak Drama and Chak De Hangover (LatestLY Exclusive).

Shahid Kapoor Gives Thumbs Up To Maidaan

Shahid Kapoor Instagram

