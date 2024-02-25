Shahid Kapoor celebrated his 43rd birthday on February 25 and received a sweet birthday message from his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani. The message included a charming mirror selfie of the two actors dressed in traditional attire inside a makeup room, with the picture being taken by Shahid's wife, Mira Kapoor. Shahid Kapoor Birthday Special: From Fida to Rangoon, 5 Underrated Performances of the Versatile Star!.

Kiara Advani's IG Post:

Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)