Shahid Kapoor thought he was flexing his muscles in more ways than one when he posted a morning pic on Instagram, probably aiming to start the day with some #fitspro vibes. But his wife Mira Rajput had something else on her mind. She had her eagle eyes on full alert and wasn't about to let those messy sofa cushions slide. In a move that had everyone chuckling, she expertly called out Shahid for his domestic faux pas with a witty comment that said, "Thanks for turning our living room into a cushion jungle gym." Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput Captures Cherished Family Moments With Daughter Misha at Her Friend’s Wedding (View Pics).

Shahid Kapoor's IG Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)