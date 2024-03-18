Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's supernatural thriller Shaitaan has received a positive response at the box office, earning Rs 152.11 crore worldwide. In its second week, the film's collections are in, with Rs 5.12 crore on Friday, Rs 9.12 crore on Saturday, and Rs 10.17 crore on Sunday, bringing the total to Rs 106.01 crore in India. Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika-Starrer Surpasses Rs 150 Crore Mark Globally.

#Shaitaan establishes its supremacy in Weekend 2, posts excellent numbers on [second] Sat - Sun, emerges a mighty opponent to new releases… Should continue to lead on weekdays as well. [Week 2] Fri 5.12 cr, Sat 9.12 cr, Sun 10.17 cr. Total: ₹ 106.01 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice… pic.twitter.com/x75tXG78nD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2024

