Vikas Bahl's chilling supernatural thriller Shaitaan is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film, starring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and R Madhavan, has raked in over Rs 156.56 crore globally in just 11 days. This impressive feat signifies strong audience engagement with the story of a family terrorised by black magic. The movie has managed to earn more than Rs 109 crore in India. Shaitaan Movie Review: R Madhavan's Sinister Act Holds Ajay Devgn-Jyotika's Spooky Thriller Together Before It's Undone By a Weak Finale (LatestLY Exclusive).

Shaitaan Box Office Update:

