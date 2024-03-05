Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's supernatural film Shaitaan, scheduled for release in theatres on March 8, has been granted a UA certificate by the CBFC. With a runtime of 132.15 minutes, equivalent to two hours, 12 minutes, and 15 seconds, the film promises an intriguing and suspenseful experience for viewers. Shaitaan Trailer Out! 5 Eerie Stills of R Madhavan as the Devil Incarnate That Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine (View Pics). Shaitaan's Run Time Revealed View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

