Get ready for some thrills! The makers of Shaitaan just unveiled a new song titled "Aisa Main Shaitaan" and it's spine-tingling. Sung by Raftaar, the track delves into R Madhavan's dark side, showcasing the chaos he unleashes in Ajay Devgn's life. The song's background music perfectly complements the movie's spooky atmosphere. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan hits theaters on March 8. Shaitaan Trailer Out! 5 Eerie Stills of R Madhavan as the Devil Incarnate That Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine (View Pics).

Watch "Aisa Main Shaitaan" Song:

