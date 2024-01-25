The official teaser of Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Shaitaan was unveiled today, and it looks spooky indeed! The first-ever peek into the movie does not reveal much of the plot, but it surely sends shivers down your spine thanks to the spooky BGM and a glimpse of voodoo doll. Judging by the visuals, the supernatural film promises to be spine-chilling, with Jyotika and R Madhavan playing key roles. The movie releases in theatres on March 8. Shaitaan: First Look Poster of Vikas Bahl’s Next Film Starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyothika Out, Teaser to Release on This Date (View Pic).

Watch Shaitaan Teaser:

