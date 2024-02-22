Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's upcoming movie, Shaitaan, will hit theatres on March 8. Now, the makers have unveiled the spine-chilling trailer of the film, which takes the audience on a journey with Kabir (played by Ajay Devgn) and his family, where they experience a sinister event during an innocent weekend getaway. The plot turns darken when they invite a friendly yet mysterious stranger into their home. Things become even more gruesome when Kabir's daughter falls under the stranger's hypnotic spell and is sired to him, leading to increasing chaos. As the story progresses, the family is forced to confront their deepest fears in this gripping narrative that delves into the dark realms of Indian black magic. Shaitaan New Poster: R Madhavan's Menacing Look From Ajay Devgn-Starrer Unveiled (View Pic).

Watch Shaitaan Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)