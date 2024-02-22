The spine-tingling trailer for the upcoming thriller Shaitaan dropped today, featuring the powerhouses Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and R Madhavan. Madhavan's chilling portrayal of the titular 'shaitaan' promises to send shivers down your spine with its dark and ominous glimpse into the film's world. Now, at the trailer launch event, Madhavan revealed his wife's reaction to his performance. "After seeing my character in the film, she told me, 'Thoda dur see dekhke baat kia karo' (Talk to me from a distance)!" He also expressed his gratitude to the team and confessed he never imagined pushing himself so far for a role. Shaitaan Trailer Out! 5 Eerie Stills of R Madhavan as the Devil Incarnate That Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine (View Pics).

R Madhavan on Working in Shaitaan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)

Watch Shaitaan Trailer:

