The trailer for the upcoming film Shaitaan has been released, providing a spine-chilling glimpse into the world of Ajay Devgn and Jyotika’s family life. The trailer reveals how Kabir and his family’s lives take a nightmarish turn after a stranger aka ‘Shaitaan’ (R Madhavan), enters their abode, bringing ruin. By using hypnosis on the couple’s eldest daughter (portrayed by Janki Bodiwala), the stranger declares, ‘Your daughter is now my puppet’. Refusing to leave their home, he instead instructs the young girl to follow his commands. As the scenes progress, it highlights the eerie transformation of Madhavan into the devil incarnate, promising to send shivers down your spine. The actor, renowned for his charming roles, undergoes a spine-chilling transformation that is bound to give you goosebumps. Check out his five stills below: Shaitaan Trailer: Ajay Devgn's Kabir Vows to Stop at Nothing to Rescue His Daughter from R Madhavan's Hypnosis-Sire Bond Spell (Watch Video).

R Madhavan As The Sinister Stranger

The Blue-Eyed Antagonist

The Eerie Still

The Shaitaan

The Devil Incarnate

Watch The Trailer Of Shaitaan Movie Below:

