Sharmaji Namkeen is a special film for many reasons and the just released trailer is no short of a big surprise for fans. The last film featuring late actor Rishi Kapoor will see Paresh Rawal picking up the character after his demise. The two actors will be seen playing the same role in this sweet story of an old man trying to find his purpose in life after retirement. The trailer revolves around him and his family which comes with a lot of drama. Juhi Chawla adds the cherry to the top in this very emotional trailer.

