Shehnaaz Gill at Jio World Plaza Launch: Fans Go Gaga Over ‘Queen’s’ Ramp Walk at the Star-Studded Event (View Pics & Watch Videos)
Fans are sharing numerous photos and video clips of actress Shehnaaz Gill hitting the ramp in style during the launch ceremony of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. Take a look at what Shehnaazians have to say!
The launch ceremony of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai took place on the evening of October 31. A host of B-town stars were seen in attendance. All graced the event in style and the pictures and videos from the event have taken internet by storm. One of the actresses who ruled hearts once again with her charm and walked at the ramp is none other than Shehnaaz Gill. Fans are sharing her epic moments from the launch event and hailing the ‘Queen’ for her incredible ramp walk in a statement red outfit with plunging neckline. Shehnaaz’s look was minimal yet chic and she completed it with a neatly done top-knot bun. Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Katrina Kaif and More Celebs Arrive in Style at Mumbai’s Jio World Plaza Launch (Watch Videos).
‘Queen’
Queen is here👑❤️@ishehnaaz_gill #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/1dwD8iM0QJ
— Neha (@Nehasanafan) October 31, 2023
Slaying In Red
She'd rather be famous instead,
She let all that get to her head
She doesn't care, she paints the town red. 🍒💋🚨#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/XcdojTNosS
— Ꭻ' #𝗦𝗥𝗞𝗗𝗮𝘆👑 (@DoubleOverLimit) October 31, 2023
LIT
Damm mannn her walk🔥🔥🥵 look at her 🔥#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/HOq0SFBVFy
— SHILPA😎 (@mithushilpa) October 31, 2023
‘Ramp On Fire’
Ramp on fire 😩🔥hottie @ishehnaaz_gill #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/9pPOIcizn1
— SHEHNAAZ OFFICIAL FC (@TarunNaaz) October 31, 2023
100%
#shehnaazgill ate and left no crumbs!❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/bahf04efSu
— 𝐫. (@jaadafahoo) October 31, 2023
Totally
The Girl Slayed it🔥🔥#Shehnaazgill pic.twitter.com/FqvulDQsvf
— Stan_Wal (Fan Account) (@stan_wal210) October 31, 2023
The Viral Meme Dialogue
So beautiful…. So elegant… just looking like a wow❤️😍#ShehnaazGill • @ishehnaaz_gill
— ❝ᎶURᎮRᏋᏋT❞ (@Gurpreetsingh08) October 31, 2023
Stunning
The raising star ✨🫶#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/TsYOVfMyzq
— Maryada Kothari (@MaryadaKothari) October 31, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
