Ahead of Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film Sam Bahadur's theatrical release on December 1, the makers hosted a special screening for industry insiders on November 29. The event was a star-studded affair, with the attendance of the film's cast, as well as celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan among others. Shehnaaz Gill, however, stole the show with her stylish presence at the screening. She was seen in an embroidered velvet salwar-suit, exuding elegance in her green attire. Slaying it and how! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Turn Heads in Matching All Black Ensembles at Sam Bahadur Screening (Watch Video).

Shehnaaz Gill at Sam Bahadur Screening:

