Bigg Boss 14 fame Shehnaaz Gill recently offered prayers at Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand. The actress shared glimpses of her visit with fans on her Instagram handle. In the clicks, Shehnaaz can be seen posing in the backdrop of the holy shine. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress looked uber cool and sporty in a blue jacket, and a shawl along with a cap. Gill, of late, has been dropping beautiful glimpses from her vacation on the photo-sharing app. On the professional front, Shehnaaz, who rose to fame with her stint on Salman Khan’s reality show BB14, was last seen in ‘Thank You For Coming’ with Bhumi Pednekar, Shibani Bedi and Dolly Singh. The movie was released on October 6, 2023. Shehnaaz Gill Makes a Fashion Statement in Italy, Sporting Trendy Red Cardigan and Blue Shorts at the Seafront (View Pics)

Shehnaaz Gill Pays Obeisance At Badrinath Temple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

