Shehnaaz Gill has fans around the globe and her fans look forward to catch a glimpse of her. Well, it has turned out to be true for a few Shehnaazians. The actress was in Dubai for the launch event of an exquisite club located in DIFC. From Shehnaaz’s performance to her obliging to click selfies with fans at the club, there are numerous videos of her from the grand event that are going viral on the internet. She has clearly won hearts of every fans in Dubai! Shehnaaz Gill Effortlessly Slips into a Stylish Indo-Western Fusion Look with a Striking Neck Piece (View Pics).

Shehnaaz Gill Grooving To The Beats

There were nearly 1300+ concert crowd (overbooked) chanting her name. She clicked pictures, invited fans on stage. Parikshit Balochi Emcee of the evening address only big names of bollywood and he was got to host this grand launch. A big success once again #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/u1J2CTcs0z — Muna Amirjan (@MunaAmirjan1) October 27, 2023

Actress’ Moment With Fans

With Shehnaazians

Shehnaaz Gill Interacting With Fans

"Kaisi chal rahi hai life" interaction with her fans 🫶#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/hKvace5kWF — Muna Amirjan (@MunaAmirjan1) October 27, 2023

