Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the leading roles, had released in theatres on February 17. As per latest reports, the crew has accused the producers of the film over non-payment of dues. It has been more than three months since the film has been released and the crew states that over Rs 30 lakh is yet to be cleared. The dues are usually settled within two to three months after the film’s release. Shehzada Makers Come Out in Support of Kartik Aaryan Post Producer Manish Shah’s Controversial Remarks.

Shehzada Crew On Not Clearing Payments

Vendors who worked on Shehzada complain of non-payment of dues https://t.co/eYYpb5UiLL — ETimes (@etimes) June 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)