Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada trailer just dropped and it's a mass entertainer, to say the least. The film is a Bollywood remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Netizens are already calling it a Blockbuster. Check out how Twitteratis reacted. Shehzada Trailer: Kartik Aaryan Brings His One-Man Show in This Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Remake Co-Starring Kriti Sanon (Watch Video).

Shehzada Trailer Twitter Reactions!

Amazing Trailer!

The trailer is amazing to watch, I really liked seeing it, if you haven't seen it, go and watch it, it's very amazing #Shehzada pic.twitter.com/1HfQb3yweV — Vishek.singh𓃬 🏹 (@Visheksingh017) January 12, 2023

Action Entertainer to Catch Up

Want to tell you that@TheAaryanKartik in fully action packed role with massy dialogues..damn bring it on.. a total entertainer on big screens! Big thumbs up to #Shehzada trailer.. https://t.co/InlCZLFHQO — Deepika tiwari (@uDeepikatiwari) January 12, 2023

A Blockbuster For Sure!

This will be a blockbuster one for sure. I am eagerly waiting for this. Excitement level is on peak.#Shehzada pic.twitter.com/U7iNpD5wQc — CA Divya Agarwal (@divyagrwal99) January 12, 2023

Another Positive Review

Trailer of this movie is looking absolutely phenomenal can't wait for it 😍👍#Shehzada pic.twitter.com/Zc70cgZEnK — Alisha ~Arya Stark (@its_aryastarkk) January 12, 2023

