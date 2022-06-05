IIFA 2022 was a star-studded affair with the who's who of Bollywood in attendance. Apart from this, many films and actors took home the glorious trophies. Now, Karan Johar whose movie Shershaah won the maximum awards at the event penned a heartwarming note on Instagram. Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles. IIFA 2022 Winners List: Vicky Kaushal And Kriti Sanon Win Top Acting Honours; Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah Wins Best Picture.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)