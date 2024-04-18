Shilpa Shetty and Salman Khan, long-time friends and co-stars, are standing by each other during challenging times. Shilpa's husband, Raj Kundra, encountered legal troubles with the Enforcement Directorate over a money laundering case related to an alleged cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme. Amid such critics, Shilpa and her mother Sunanda Shetty visited Salman's home in Mumbai, supporting him after a recent shooting incident near Khan's Bandra residence. While the exact reason for their meeting remains unclear, it's apparent that they are there for one another amidst their respective crises. Raj Kundra Money Laundering Case: All You Need To Know About Bitcoin Scam Linked To Probe Against Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Husband.

Shilpa Shetty and Her Mother Sunanda Shetty Visit Salman Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

