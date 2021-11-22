It’s a very special day for Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra. The couple celebrates their 12th wedding anniversary today (November 22). On this special occasion, the Bollywood actress has shared a collage of pictures from their wedding ceremony and even penned a heartfelt note for her hubby whom she fondly calls Cookie. The actress mentions in her post, “12 years and not counting… Happy Anniversary, Cookie! Here’s to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possessions… our children.”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Post For Raj Kundra

