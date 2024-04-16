Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram to share a heartfelt moment with her daughter Samisha, as she participated in the traditional Kanya Puja ritual during the Chaitra Durga Ashtami celebration. In the video, Shetty is seen washing Samisha's feet, marking the auspicious occasion of Ashtami. She captioned the post with warm wishes, expressing her reverence for the festival and invoking blessings from the Supreme Goddess Maha Gauri for prosperity, love, and peace to everyone. Shilpa Shetty Shares Adorable Birthday Wish With Heartfelt Note for Daughter Samisha, Actress Writes ‘Thank You for Choosing Me’ (Watch Video).

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's IG Video

