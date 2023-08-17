Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram and shared a video lauding the recently released web series on JioCinema titled Taali. In the clip, Shilpa talks about how the show is 'thought-provoking' and echoes the struggles faced by third gender in India. She also praised Sushmita Sen's act as trans activist, Shreegauri Sawant, in the series. Check it out. Taali Review: Sushmita Sen Steals The Show In This Overdramatised Adaptation of An Important True Story (LatestLY Exclusive).

Shilpa Shetty Kundra Reviews Taali:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)