On Sunday, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra found herself reminiscing about her idyllic Maldives getaway and decided to share a throwback video with her Instagram followers. The charming clip showcases the mother-daughter duo embarking on a bicycle ride along the pristine Maldivian coastline, with daughter Samisha seated as her pillion rider. The video exudes an aura of pure joy and togetherness, capturing the essence of a cherished moment between maa and daughter. Shilpa Shetty Kundra in Printed Monokini Is a Total Hottie As She Soaks in the Tuscan Sun (View Pic).

Shilpa Shetty Kundra in Maldives:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

