Shamita Shetty turned a year older on February 2, 2024. The actress enjoyed an intimate celebration with her loved ones on her special day. Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to share an adorable picture from her sister’s 45th birthday celebration. The Shetty sisters, looking glamorous as always, are seen flaunting their million-dollar smiles as they pose together for the camera. 5 Pics That Prove that Shamita Shetty is Obsessed with Prints!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra With Shamita Shetty

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

