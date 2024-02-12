Shilpa Shetty Kundra isn't just a talented actress; she's also a source of fashion and fitness inspiration. The actress frequently shares videos of her workouts, including her latest Pilates routine. In the video, she performs exercises like reverse headstands and hanging leg raises, focusing on strengthening her legs and core. Known for setting fitness benchmarks, Shilpa emphasises the importance of Pilates, stating, 'It’s a core-dominant move that not only lowers stress levels and increases blood flow to the brain but also reduces hair fall, regulates the nervous system, and improves mind-body connection. Additionally, it enhances postural muscle strength and teaches one to move with ease, control, and balance.' Shilpa Shetty Kundra Gives Major Fitness Goals As She Gives Glimpse of Her Core Workout Session (Watch Video).

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's IG Post:

