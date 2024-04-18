Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra faced trouble as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized properties worth Rs 97.79 crore in a money-laundering case, linked to a Bitcoin investment fraud case involving Kundra. However, their advocate Prashant Patil issued a statement asserting that there was no prima facie case against his clients. Patil expressed confidence in the judiciary, suggesting that the legal defence remained steadfast in the face of the allegations. "On the face of it, there is no prima facie case made out against my clients Mr Raj Kundra and Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra. We have complete faith in the Honourable Judiciary." said the lawyer. Shilpa Shetty and Her Mother Sunanda Shetty Visit Salman Khan Amid Raj Kundra's Money Laundering Case (Watch Video).

Raj Kundra's Lawyer Prashant Patil's Statement

