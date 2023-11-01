Khuda Haafiz star Shivaleeka Oberoi and Drishyam 2 filmmaker Abhishek Pathak celebrated their first Karwa Chauth this year. The actress took to Instagram and shared mesmerising pics from the Karva Chauth celebrations online in which they look fashionable and happy. While Shivaleeka opted for red saree, Abhishek, on the other hand, wore kurta for the festival. "My moon, my sun, my stars & everything beyond," the post's caption reads. Karwa Chauth 2023: Sonali Bendre Glows in Vibrant Pink Salwar Suit As She Decks Up for the Festival (View Pics).

Shivaleeka Oberoi-Abhishek Pathak Celebrate Karwa Chauth:

