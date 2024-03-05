Emraan Hashmi starrer Showtime, set to explore nepotism and the 'good and bad side of Bollywood', will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8. Emraan will be seen as an influential film producer in this web series. Apart from Emraan, Showtime stars Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. Showtime Trailer: Karan Johar’s Upcoming Series Starring Emraan Hashmi, and Mouni Roy Is Based on ‘Nepotism’; Show to Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar From March 8 (Watch Video).

Watch Showtime Trailer:

