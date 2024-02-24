Social media is constantly buzzing with new trends, making it an exciting and dynamic space to explore. One of the viral ongoing trends sees users posting reels on their accounts and asking celebrities to comment under them to motivate them to start studying or doing any task. The trend sees Instagram pages seeking encouragement from their favourite personalities, and luckily, actors and various other personalities are taking it very sportingly and participating in the trend. On the morning of February 24, actress Shraddha Kapoor posted a similar video on her Instagram handle. The Bollywood actress posted a video of herself enjoying her day. She wrote that if her followers commented on her post, she would start hitting the gym from the very next day. The video goes to show that no matter how famous someone is, they can still connect with their fans on a personal level and spread some positivity along the way. Shraddha Kapoor Radiates Charm As She Smiles and Blushes in Her Sunday Post, Asks Which 90s Character Suits Her Best (View Pics).

Check Out Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram Reel Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Kapoor (@shraddhakapoor)

