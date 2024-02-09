Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram during Valentine's Week and dropped a message for all Nibba-Nibbi. The actress, on Chocolate Day, shared a video in which she could be seen playing with her pet pooch and later asking for kisses from the doggie. "Agar apko kissi on command nai mil rahi hai na, then life mein kuch galat kar rahey ho app (no kisses on demand? time to rethink your life choices)," the actress says in the shared video. Haha funny one Shraddha! Chocolate Day 2024: From Rose to Earl Grey Tea, 5 Different & Unique Chocolate Flavours to Try On This Day.

Shraddha Kapoor Commands Kiss From Her Pet Pooch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

