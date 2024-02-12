Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently celebrated their first anniversary. Kiara has now shared a video of herself with her husband from an event they attended in Dubai. The star-studded affair marked the opening night of a lavish resort in the city. Sidharth looked dapper in formal attire, while Kiara stunned in a black strapless gown. It was indeed a glamorous date night for this adorable Bollywood couple. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Exude Couple Goals As They Twin in Black, Duo Attend an Event in Delhi (View Pics).

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

