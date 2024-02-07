Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in a grand traditional ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, followed by a star-studded reception in Mumbai. It has been a year since the couple exchanged vows and today they celebrate one year of marital bliss. On this special occasion, the Yodha actor took to Instagram to share an unseen picture of them and penned a heartfelt note for his ‘Love’. Sidharth expressed his happiness, saying, “It’s not the journey or the destination it’s the company that matters, Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life. #HappyAnniversaryMyLove”. Sidharth Malhotra Can't Help but Blush as He Calls Wifey Kiara Advani as 'Most Prized Treasure' (Watch Video).

Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary

