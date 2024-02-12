Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani graced a hotel opening in Dubai, attracting attention from fans and fellow celebrities. A fan's exclusive photo captures the couple's cheerful moment with a lucky fan. Kiara and Sidharth, sporting casual attire, radiated effortless charm. Following their Dubai visit, the couple jetted back to Mumbai, marking the end of their memorable trip. Explore the unseen snapshot below! Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Exude Couple Goals As They Twin in Black, Duo Attend an Event in Delhi (View Pics).

Sidharth and Kiara's UNSEEN Pic With A Fan During Their Return From Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA💫 (@kiaraxsparkly)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)