Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 in a grand ceremony in Jaisalmer. Last evening the couple reached at Sidharth’s Delhi residence and the video of the newlyweds being welcomed with dhol beats has taken internet by storm. Sidharth’s house is seen decorated with lights and he and his wifey Kiara received a grand welcome by the family members. Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Twin in Red as They Reach Delhi (View Pics).

Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani At Delhi

