Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani would reportedly be tying the knot on February 6 at Suryagarh, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The wedding festivities of the couple is starting off from today and about the sangeet ceremony (set to take place on February 5), a source has revealed to India Today that some of the hit tracks will be played. The source was quoted as saying, “A special performance has been organised by family members for the couple. Apart from the couple dancing on their hit numbers, the playlist for the evening includes "Kala Chashma", "Bijlee", "Rangisaari", "Disco Deewane", "Nachne De Saare", among others.” However, neither Sidharth nor Kiara have shared any official announcement about their big day. Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Celebrity Mehendi Artist Veena Nagda Hints Being Part of Shershaah Couple’s Rumoured Ceremony (View Pics).

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Sangeet Ceremony Playlist

#SidharthMalhotra and #KiaraAdvani Wedding: Kala Chashma to Bijlee, here’s the sangeet playlist | Exclusive https://t.co/qnEKRygjbP — India Today Showbiz (@Showbiz_IT) February 3, 2023

