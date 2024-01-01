The New Year's Eve are always a mix of joy and potential chaos! But fear not, because Delhi Police swooped in with a Bollywood-inspired safety script! From Animal to Sam Bahadur, they're schooling folks on celebrating responsibly in Bollywood-style. This hilarious warning even caught the eye of Sidharth Malhotra, who couldn't resist tagging them as ‘Savage’ on his Insta story. Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Spotted Leaving Mumbai Airport for New Year Vacation (Watch Videos).

Delhi Police Post On X:

SAM BAHADURi isi mein hai ki safety ko BHAGWAN BHAROSE mat rakho.. after all, aap bhi KISI KA BHAI, KISI KI JAAN ho!#NewYear#NewYearEve#NewYear2024 pic.twitter.com/ErEllJNIHN — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) December 31, 2023

Sidharth Malhotra's Post On Instagram:

Sidharth Malhotra's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)