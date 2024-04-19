Salman Khan will reportedly start filming for his upcoming action film, Sikandar, in May 2024. This marks the superstar's first collaboration with acclaimed director AR Murugadoss. While Murugadoss is currently directing another project (tentatively titled SK23), reports suggest a strategic scheduling approach. SK23 is expected to wrap by June, fully allowing Murugadoss to focus on Sikandar for an Eid 2025 release. Sikandar: Salman Khan-AR Murugadoss’ Upcoming Action Entertainer To Be a Pritam Musical, Nadiadwala Grandson Drops Announcement on X.

Sikandar Shooting Begins in May

