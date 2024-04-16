Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala's latest collaboration, Sikander, has sparked much excitement among fans ever since its announcement on Eid, April 11. The upcoming action entertainer will be directed by AR Murugadoss and is set to release in the theatres on Eid 2025. Adding to the excitement, the makers of the film took to their social media to announce that acclaimed music composer Pritam has officially joined on board to handle the music for the Salman Khan starrer. Taking to their X (previously Twitter) handle on April 16, Nadiadwala Grandson wrote, "The trio - #SajidNadiadwala @BeingSalmanKhan & @ARMurugadoss welcome the Blockbuster Maestro

@ipritamofficial on board for #Sikandar as the music director! Looking forward to create a magical blockbuster! Releasing in cinemas EID 2025". Sikandar: Salman Khan To Play Titular Role in Director AR Murugadoss’ Film; Actor Shares the Big Update on Eid 2024 (View Poster).

Check Out Nadiadwala Grandson’s X Post Here:

The trio - #SajidNadiadwala @BeingSalmanKhan & @ARMurugadoss welcome the Blockbuster Maestro @ipritamofficial on board for #Sikandar as the music director! Looking forward to create a magical blockbuster! ✨ Releasing in cinemas EID 2025 🎬 @WardaNadiadwala #SikandarEid2025 — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) April 16, 2024

